Nike’s New Flagship Store in New York Will Have a Floor Exclusively for NikePlus Members

Nike's Harlem, N.Y., store. Courtesy of Jimmy Jazz

If you’re not part of NikePlus, you’re barred from one of the floors of the brand’s upcoming New York flagship location.

Opening by early 2019, it will replace the current Niketown on 57th Street with a door at 650 Fifth Ave. While the first four floors of the 69,000-square-foot building will feature the brand’s clothes and sneaker products, the fifth will be reserved for NikePlus members.

“Our new flagship store is about serving all of our consumers — especially our NikePlus members — with pinnacle innovative products, a unique design and environment, and the very best of personalized service,” Nike Direct president Heidi O’Neill said in a statement.

NikePlus, a loyalty program for frequent shoppers, offers free shipping and a try-before-you-buy period to those who sign up through email or the app. The idea is to encourage more shoppers to join the brand’s larger membership program, which will even allow them to avoid waiting in cashier lines.

The flagship’s lower level will also feature the brand’s newest small-format retail concept, a space for stylist services and a curated selection of products for NYC. The move toward smaller and more experience-oriented concept shops has been picked up by department stores such as Nordstrom this year.