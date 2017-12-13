This Canadian Shoe Brand Will Share Its New Retail Space With Local Artists and Fellow Brands

Native Shoes store in Vancouver, Canada. Courtesy of brand

Lightweight shoe brand Native Shoes opened the doors to its first-ever branded store today in its home town of Vancouver. The store’s located in the historic Gastown neighborhood, where fellow Canadian brand John Fluevog also operates a store.

The store will feature company’s signature animal free, lightweight footwear for men, women and children. The minimalist, sustainable space, draws design inspiration from the brand’s West Coast Canadian roots, pulling in natural wood for fixtures and a monolithic moss wall sourced from the forests surrounding Vancouver.

“We’re extremely proud to open our first retail location in the heart of our hometown Vancouver,” said Kyle Housman, president. “This new space will be a creative hub where design, fashion and community intersect.”

For some kid friendly fun, the location will feature a large-scale gum ball machine installation to display Native’s iconic Jefferson shoe, a molded cap-toe slip-on sneaker, and will foster and interactive and design-driven atmosphere for both adults and kids.

The iconic Jefferson style from Native Shoes. Courtesy of brand

The company also plans to stay connected to the community and will offer customers a dedicated space to host pop-ups with artists, like-minded brands and individuals.

Also included in the product assortment will be the brand’s current fall collection, as well as recent launches such as the water-resistant Treklite boot collection and Monaco Velcro for kids.

