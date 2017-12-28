National Returns Day Is Set to Hit New Record

Shutterstock / Maxim Minaev

Returns are always a point of concern for retailers — but as retail enters a new year, that statement will ring especially true.

UPS said that 1.4 million returns are to be expected on its National Returns Day, forecasted to fall on Jan. 3. And according to the company, that number would mark a fifth consecutive annual record and would notably be up 8 percent from the year before.

The company noted that in December, over 1 million returns took place each day leading up to Christmas, and it expects the frenetic pace to continue into the beginning of 2018. UPS said that “record breaking” Black Friday and Cyber Week e-commerce sales kicked off holiday returns season, with an increasing number of packages going back to retailers, suggesting that the expansion of e-commerce is fueling more returns.

Alan Gershenhorn, chief commercial officer at UPS, shared his thoughts. “While the day after Christmas used to be reserved for long return lines at department stores, the growth of e-commerce has changed when and how consumers return gifts,” he said. “A customer-friendly returns program is now an essential part of any successful e-commerce program, and UPS continues to expand its suite of innovative solutions to help shippers. This season, UPS added ‘returns manager,’ a free platform that allows e-commerce merchants to customize return shipments according to their e-tailer policy.”

UPS noted that as a result of increased returns, some businesses have added or expanded returns offerings. And from what the company described, these moves may prove to be key.

“A simple and speedy experience should be part of the retailer’s toolkit to help increase customer loyalty while managing the cost of processing these returns,” said Gershenhorn. “UPS offers a portfolio of technology-driven returns services that help retailers deliver a premium experience.”

Want More?

How Amazon, Google & Artificial Intelligence Will Define Shopping in 2018

How to Optimize Technology for More Consumer Loyalty

Outdoor Retailer, Dallas Market Center Executives Share 2018 Plans

UPS Taps Wal-Mart Executive for a ‘Transformation’ Role