A Luxury Online Retailer Dedicated to Modest Fashion Has Launched

The homepage of The Modist site, launched March 8. Courtesy of The Modist

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, a new retailer has hit the e-commerce scene that aims to give many women a lot more choices when it comes to their style.

The Modist, which officially launched today, is a luxury online retailer dedicated to curated modest fashion for women. The site was created in order to cater to women “whose personal dressing choices span all ages, faiths, cultures and ethnicities.”

“Our mission is to build a strong sense of purpose to empower a woman’s freedom of choice and to acknowledge how similar women across the world are, despite our diverse backgrounds, cultures and lifestyles — a relevant conversation at this time,” said CEO and founder Ghizlan Guenez.

According to chief operating officer Lisa Bridgett, the market potential in the modest fashion sector is projected to reach a value of $484 billion by 2019. Despite that staggering number, The Modist is still the first site dedicated to modest fashion.

The site already boasts items from 75 global ready-to-wear, accessories and shoe brands. It carries footwear by Malone Souliers, Tabitha Simmons, Robert Clergerie, Dorateymur, Christopher Kane, Marni, Maryam Nassir Zadeh and others.

The Modist also has a magazine to go along with it that offers shoppable content and styling tips to provide customers with ideas on how to wear the items they purchase. There’s also a 24/7 concierge service available. The site tapped Sasha Sarokin as buying and fashion director. She was previously a buyer at Net-a-Porter. Sally Matthews, formerly the fashion and beauty director at Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, serves as creative director.

Want more?

Well Dressed Men to Create Exclusive Line of Handcrafted Shoes With Luxury Brand Robert Talbott

Why Italy’s Biggest Luxury Brands Are Exhibiting at TheMicam

Why Instagram Is the Latest Threat to Luxury Fashion Brands</a