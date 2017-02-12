Melissa McCarthy Mocks Ivanka Trump’s Split With Nordstrom on ‘SNL’ in the Best Way

Melissa McCarthy rips Ivanka Trump's split with Nordstrom in a "Saturday Night Live" sketch as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Courtesy of NBC.

To no one’s surprise, Melissa McCarthy delivered another uproarious “Saturday Night Live” impersonation as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

The NBC sketch series spoofed President Donald Trump’s communications honcho and skewered the commander-in-chief’s recent Twitter tirade chiding Nordstrom for dumping his daughter Ivanka’s namesake brand.

With full Spicer-esque bravado, McCarthy slammed the press for ignoring acts of “terrorism” in a media conference, mocking reports on how retailers have affected his daughter’s business.

“This week when Nordstrom decided to stop selling Ivanka Trump’s line of clothing and accessories,” McCarthy said, “That’s Nordstrom’s loss. In fact, I’m wearing one of her bangles now.”

With deadpan delivery, McCarthy added: “It’s shimmery, elegant and at $39.99 it’s affordable.”

The shameless plug continued with QVC-like graphics and another call to attention on Ivanka Trump’s footwear brand.

“And don’t let me get started on her shoes — because these babies are a head-turner,” McCarthy quipped, propping a foot up to reveal a graphic-print heel.

The comedy bit comes after President Trump slammed Nordstrom on Twitter for its decision to pull the brand, citing its poor performance: “My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by ‪@Nordstrom,” he tweeted Wednesday. “She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!”

Nordstrom is not the lone retailer dumping Ivanka Trump. Stores such as TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and Neiman Marcus also announced plans last week to cut the brand’s wares.

Watch the video here.