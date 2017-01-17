Mark Parker: Nike Is Prepared for ‘Whatever Realities We Face’ With Trump Administration

The Nike chief received an award at the NRF Foundation gala on Sunday. Evan Falk

Nike chairman, president and CEO Mark Parker is ready to engage with President-elect Donald Trump and his team.

“We want to work with the new administration and take the steps to continue to promote free and fair trade. That’s what we’re all about and that’s the best position we can have as a company,” Parker said Sunday at the NRF Foundation gala, where he received the first Visionary Award.

Trump’s trade rhetoric continues to top the list of major concerns for industry executives. The soon-to-be commander in chief recently doubled down on comments that he made via Twitter, stating that he would impose a 35 percent tariff on the imports of firms that move their production outside of the U.S.

Asked whether he was worried about Trump’s trade stance, Parker said, “I’m not worried right now. We’re taking it one step at a time. We want to engage with his team and see where we go from here. We’re prepared to deal with whatever realities we face.”

Meanwhile, Parker said the athletic giant continues to emphasize innovation within its retail roster. Last fall, it opened a new Soho store on the corner of 529 Broadway at Spring Street. The space features personalization services, trial spaces, and digital and physical platforms.

“Retail is a major source of growth for the company,” Parker said. “The commitment we have to retail is all about making us a better company and brand.”