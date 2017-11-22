How Much Does it Cost to Run the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The 2016 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Rex Shutterstock

Ever wonder how much it costs to pull off the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade?

Each year, close to 3.5 million people gather in New York City to watch the parade known for its giant balloons and floats while 50 million others across the country tune in to the show on TV. According to a survey conducted by online shopping site Ebates.com, the cost of running the parade averaged somewhere between $10.4 million and $12.3 million in 2016.

While the site did not conduct a separate survey for 2017, an Ebates spokesperson told Footwear News that costs should not vary too much from year to year. (Below, using Ebates’ 2016 report, we highlight key estimates for Macy’s annual Thanksgiving Day parade.)

As one of the most beloved features of the parade, each new giant cartoon character balloon costs approximately $190,000. Balloons that were reused in previous years cost companies, who often offset the price for Macy’s through sponsorships, around $90,000. This year, the parade will have the beloved Charlie Brown and SpongeBob Squarepants balloons alongside new characters such as Olaf from “Frozen” and Jett from “Super Wings.”

The size of the balloons also plays a role in the high cost of the parade — each one takes anywhere from 300,000 to 700,000 cubic feet of helium, which adds up to at least $510,000 spent on the floating gas alone.

Floats, which often feature performances by celebrities, cost between $30,000 and $100,000, depending on the display. This year’s celebrity appearances will include Jimmy Fallon, the Goo Goo Dolls, 98 Degrees and the cast of Broadway musical “Anastasia.”

The Pikachu float from the 2016 parade, Rex Shutterstock

Costumes, including the one for the Santa Claus who always finished the parade, add up to over $2 million.

The parade also naturally requires a lot of hands to run. In total, more than 10,000 people march while 8,000 volunteers (at least half of whom are Macy’s employees) help put it on. Parade police presence, which mayor Bill De Blasio recently said would increase after an October terrorist attack in the Financial District, is provided cost-free by the city.

While Macy’s makes more than $10 billion every year in revenue, the department store has been notoriously struggling to bring in sales over the last few years. At the start of 2017, the company announced plans to cut more than 10,000 jobs and close at least 100 stores. Ebates estimated that running the parade cost Macy’s $138,573 in taxes in 2016.

Macy’s confirmed that it will be relying on more than 8,000 volunteers, but declined to comment on the specific costs of the parade.

“We are unable to disclose any costs, as we view the Parade as a gift to the city of New York and viewers nationwide,” Julie Strider, VP Media Relations, told Footwear News.

(All estimates in this story are sourced from Ebates’ 2016 study.)