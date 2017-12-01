Is the Macy’s Move to Hire 7,000 More Holiday Workers a Sign Things Are Turning Around?

Macy's flagship store in NYC's Herald Square. Courtesy image.

After thousands of layoffs and several quarters of soft sales, Macy’s is ready to boost its workforce again — albeit temporarily.

The chain department store will be hiring 7,000 additional seasonal workers to help with the holiday crowds, Macy’s said on Friday. The store had initially hired 80,000 workers for the holidays but decided to increase the number after seeing a steady stream of Black Friday shoppers flock to its stores.

“Macy’s has had a great start to this holiday season, with high customer volume across our business,” Macy’s chief stores officer John Harper said in a statement. “Due to the strong traffic in our stores, we are adding associates in our stores across the country to ensure that customers continue to receive the high level of service they have come to expect from us.”

The jobs will go through until the end of December and involve working in operations and the selling floors, as well as positions managing orders placed online.

The move to hire more workers comes after Macy’s spent the past three years struggling to bring in sales. While last quarter’s income saw a modest nudge, the chain nonetheless announced plans to shutter at least 100 stores and cut more than 10,000 jobs over the last two years.

Even though specific numbers on Macy’s performance over Black Friday weekend won’t be available for several weeks, the slew of additional hires could be a sign that the department store is doing better than some experts had expected.