Macy’s Will Open The Doors for Black Friday Shopping on Thanksgiving Again This Year

Macy's store in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. Courtesy of company

Macy’s is bracing for the onslaught of Black Friday 2017 shoppers by opening its doors on Thanksgiving Day this year.

To start off the annual sale event known as Black Friday, Macy’s will be open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Nov. 23. This will be the case for several Macy’s locations across the country, including the Cherry Hill Mall in New Jersey and the Stanford Shopping Center in California.

While some locations will give visitors a few hours of shopping in advance of Black Friday, others will remain open throughout the night. The department store made the same decision to have some staff work through Thanksgiving last year, when it opened its doors an hour earlier than in 2015.

Macy’s 2016 holiday window unveiling. Courtesy Image.

“As we do every year, we surveyed our store associates well in advance, giving them an opportunity to tell us their preferences, and we staff Thanksgiving with associates who volunteer,” a Macy’s representative told Fortune.

The choice to have stores open on Thanksgiving comes at a time when more and more mega-stores such as H&M and Ikea close their doors on Thanksgiving to give workers time to spend with their families. Even amid increasing pressure on department stores to give workers a day off before the Black Friday crowds, Macy’s has bucked the doors by opening stores before the big day.