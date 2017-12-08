This Lightweight Golf-Inspired Shoe Line Has a New Canada Store — With More to Come in the U.S.

Biion store in Collingwood, Ontario, Canada Courtesy of brand

Biion Footwear, a collection of molded lightweight looks for men, women and children, has opened the doors to its first retail store. The company last week opened in Canada a venue in Collingwood, Ontario, and plans to open additional stores in the U.S. next year.

The new 1,500-square-foot store shares space with Biion’s new Collingwood-based headquarters and design center, resulting in a dynamic environment for customers. According to Rick Buchanan, the company’s president and CEO, the open concept design lets shoppers view Biion’s design team at work and gives them a glimpse into the building of the line.

The brand, which launched in 2014, focuses on a single brogue saddle style in EVA that’s available in a wide range of colors and prints. Originally designed to be worn by golfers and boaters due to its waterproof qualities and spikeless hexagon-patterned outsole for enhanced traction, it’s evolved into a lifestyle look.

While the company has continued to build its business on a single style and distributes its products in 24 countries, it’s expanding its product offering for 2018 with a penny moc and a Chelsea boot for all genders. A companion line of belts will be added to the mix in February. And for spring ’18, a collection of kids’ styles based on the popular cartoon, SpongeBob SquarePants, will be released.

