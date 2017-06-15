Libby Edelman Is Launching Handbags, Clothes and Accessories at JC Penney

Libby Edelman shoes exclusively for JCPenney. Courtesy of company

Libby Edelman is making moves, and the debut of her namesake label is set to launch exclusively at JCPenney Co. The Sam Edelman co-founder is bringing her lifestyle brand featuring footwear, handbags, casual clothing and accessories to 500 stores and at JCPenney.com beginning July 14, followed by a full launch on Sept. 8.

The exclusive launch of Libby Edelman is part of the retailer’s latest strategy in boosting its women’s business. “We want to attract new customers by expanding our women’s contemporary assortment and infusing newness into our brand portfolio through unique designer partnerships,” said John Tighe, chief merchant for JCPenney, in a statement. “Libby Edelman is the latest collection to showcase this new strategy as we move toward meeting customer demand for more trendy, casual fashion.”

The line is targeted to the “everyday” woman and will offer “free-spirited” looks.

As Edelman is rooted in footwear, the collection with include sneakers, ankle-strap flats, peep-toe booties for summer, and by fall, signature flats, stacked heels, slingback pumps and calf-high boots will be featured. September will mark the full Libby Edelman lifestyle collection, which also include jewelry and hosiery as well as the collection staples including shoes, handbags and apparel. These will be prominently displayed throughout the women’s floor, according to the retailer.

Edelman recently sat with Footwear News to talk about rising through the ranks as a woman in business, and she said, “If you want to become a CEO, you have to work toward it, and you have to let people know you want it, and obviously you have to prove it.”

