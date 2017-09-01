Kohl’s Doubles Its Financial Commitment to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Rex Shutterstock

After vowing earlier this week to contribute $500,000 toward Hurricane Harvey relief and recovery, Kohl’s Inc. has since doubled its donation.

The Wisconsin-based retail chain has pledged to give a $1 million cash donation to the American Red Cross. In addition, it will also provide roughly $1 million in support to its own associates who have been affected by the severe weather in Texas and the Gulf Coast.

In a statement, Kohl’s chairman, president and CEO Kevin Mansell said, “The destruction of the hurricane and its aftermath has continued to escalate day by day. We feel compelled to increase our donation to the Red Cross to help families across Texas and the Gulf Coast during this time of great need.”

Since Hurricane Harvey descended on the Texas coast last weekend, companies throughout the fashion and retail world have opened their hearts and wallets to aid victims of the storm.

Walmart and Ellen DeGeneres teamed up earlier this week to contribute $1 million to NFL star J.J. Watt’s Houston Flood Relief Fund. And Texas-based rain boot brand Roma boots is donating thousands of boots to charities such as the Red Cross and Buckner International.

In addition, the Two Ten Footwear Foundation stands ready to assist members of the shoe industry who have been affected, and the Soles4Souls nonprofit continues to collect donated shoes and clothing to distribute to those in need.