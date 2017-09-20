Kate Spade Brings Flamingoes & New York Taxicabs to Europe This Fall

Shoppers leave a Kate Spade store in New York. AP/Rex Shutterstock

Kate Spade’s whimsical style is hitting the European market with full force this year.

“Joy Walks” along the Seine are in the works for Kate Spade’s recently launched Paris location, the country’s flagship store. As part of its opening, the brand teamed up with a tech company to create an augmented-reality experience that allows visitors to see the shop — and iconic Parisian locations like the Seine — through Kate Spade filters like pop-up flamingoes and yellow cabs.

“Our brand promise is grounded in inspiring our customers to lead a more interesting life,” Mary Beech, Kate Spade executive vice president and chief marketing officer, told Campaign UK. “We are always looking for innovative ways — including new technology — to deliver on our customer-centric brand promise.”

A model wears a floral ensemble with gold slides at the Kate Spade SS ’18 presentation. Rex Shutterstock

The American brand, known for its fun prints and quirky accessories, is also opening its first U.K. store outside of London. The 1,600-square-foot shop will open at the Bluewater Shopping Center in Kent on Christmas Day and feature a selection of shoes, handbags and accessories in Kate’s signature style.

In May, Coach purchased Kate Spade as part of a $2.4 billion deal. Even at a time when other brands have been forced to shutter stores, the luxury handbag and shoe brand has been consistently turning a profit.