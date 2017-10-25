Shoe Designer John Fluevog Opens Second Store In This Hipster Neighborhood

John Fluevog store in the DUMBO section of Brooklyn, N.Y. Courtesy of brand

Canadian footwear designer John Fluevog, known for his funky approach to comfort, is planting roots in Brooklyn, N.Y., with the Oct. 28 opening of a retail store in the hipster neighborhood of DUMBO — Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass.

The store is located at 37 Main St., and will occupy the former Powerhouse Books store. It is the second retail location for the brand in New York. A sister store in Manhattan’s trendy Nolita neighborhood opened 27 years ago.

“New York is my second home and one of the things I love the most about it is all the different little communities and pockets of culture,” said Fluevog. “Bringing our consistently edgy, some might even say, weird, range of designs to Brooklyn just feels like a real no brainer.”

The new location is part of the Vancouver-based company’s ongoing retail expansion, according to Stephen Bailey, chief marketing officer, that includes this year’s opening of stores in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, and a second location in Montreal. The new Brooklyn site will bring the store count to 24.

Coinciding with the opening are a duo of limited-edition styles available only in the Brooklyn location and include the men’s Perception and women’s Edie, both done in a pink zebra print.

Fluevog is known for his irreverent approach to design that features avant-garde looks for men and women. Included in his list of fans are Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Jack White and Kit Harrington.

The company’s Nolita store has garnered a strong following among locals as well as tourists. Bailey noted that a 25th store is set to bow in 2018, with the location to be announced.