After Being Dropped by Some Retailers, Ivanka Trump Opens a Store Inside Trump Tower

Ivanka Trump’s fashion line now has a permanent home inside Trump Tower.

Opened Thursday, the shop features a selection of handbags and jewelry. For the first daughter, President Donald Trump’s controversial presidential campaign and presidency apparently have played a role in the performance of her eponymous brand. Although Ivanka announced her decision in January to step away from the label — and later took on the role of adviser to her father in Washington — it faced a boycott following the election, while retailers such as Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom opted to ditch the line, citing slipping sales.

Now the brand’s space inside the Trump Tower lobby will allow supporters to purchase products directly, and the label is renewing its focus on online sales.

“In the ever-changing retail landscape, the Ivanka Trump brand is committed to engaging with the customers directly,” a spokesperson told Footwear News. “This process began in the fall of 2017 with the launch of an improved website that is e-commerce-enabled, with handbags and fashion jewelry currently featured. Apparel and shoes are scheduled to have a presence on the site in 2018.”

Some people who got to see the store on opening day were surprised by its size — a lobby wall that features just handbags and accessories rather than the footwear and clothing sold at retailers that have not chosen to cut the brand.

So the new Ivanka Trump store inside Trump Tower isn’t a store at all, just a display wall. Literally just a wall with bags. The whole space is like 6 ft deep 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/XDDXuOl1TE — Sam Reed (@HereReedThis) December 14, 2017

A spokesperson confirmed that the store currently features only handbags, fashion jewelry, a candle and a $25 holiday ornament exclusive to Trump Tower.

“The brand is starting with this store for now and will decide on future opportunities of expansion later down the road,” the source told Footwear News in an email.

Here is the full statement the label gave Footwear News:

“The Ivanka Trump brand is pleased to announce the opening of its branded retail store experience. The store will be in the lobby of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York City. This space will offer an assortment of handbags, fashion jewelry, holiday ornaments and the brand’s new fragrant candle.

“Ivanka Trump is a lifestyle brand committed to the mission of supporting and empowering women to create the lives they want to live through solution-focused content and product. In 2014 IvankaTrump.com was launched as the ultimate digital destination for women who work. Offering smart, solution-oriented content, the site celebrates different ways in which women work at creating the lives they want to live. Today the Ivanka Trump brand is evolving in big ways, but the mission remains the same.”