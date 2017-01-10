Ivanka Trump Stepping Away From Her Brand, Trump Organization

Ivanka Trump at the Republican National Convention in July 2016. REX Shutterstock

As President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration nears, his daughter Ivanka Trump has decided to step down from her role as executive vice president of acquisitions and development at the Trump Organization. She’ll also be giving up her role running the eponymous fashion brand she founded, Ivanka Trump Collection.

The decision comes after Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner, accepted a role this week as senior adviser to Trump. According to Vanity Fair, Kushner will step down from his jobs as chief executive of Kushner Companies and publisher of the New York Observer. In a statement provided to Vanity Fair, Kushner’s attorney Jamie S. Gorelick said Ivanka will also “sell all of her common stock and restructure her participation in Trump Organization transactions so that she no longer benefits from the profits.”

According to the statement, she will instead receive a fixed series of payments from the revenue of several projects and will no longer participate in her interest in the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., or her interest in her brand, so as not to benefit from the profits from any of her family’s businesses.

“These steps are consistent with federal law and executive branch practice and evidence Mr. Kushner’s commitment to public service,” Gorelick said.

Ivanka and Kushner will be moving to Washington in the coming weeks ahead of Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

Since Trump won the election in November, Ivanka has been taking steps to separate herself from her brand, which had become a point of controversy during Trump’s campaign. Following the election, Ivanka’s brand said in a statement that she plans to use her new political platform to advocate for women.

“Our company’s mission is not political — it never was and it never will be — however, Ivanka, personally, has an increased opportunity to advocate for women and be a positive force for change,” Ivanka’s team wrote in a post on the Ivanka Trump website in November. “As a private citizen, with full awareness of her heightened visibility, she will broaden her efforts to take a stance on issues of critical importance to American women and families.”

Despite the brand’s attempts at transparency, some are still directing anger toward Ivanka and her father. Last month, Amazon users took to the reviews section for a pair of boots from Ivanka’s brand to share some harsh criticisms of Ivanka and the president-elect.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump will be holding a press conference on Wednesday in New York to discuss the conflicts of interest he faces with his companies after canceling a press conference in December.

