Ivanka Trump Fragrances Rank in Top 3 Spots on Amazon Best Sellers List — Upending JLo and Estee Lauder

Ivanka Trump. REX Shutterstock.

Retail partners Nordstrom, TJ Maxx and Marshalls have all recently announced plans to dump Ivanka Trump’s line of shoes, citing poor performance.

Still, Ivanka is smelling sweet success at Amazon.com in another category of her namesake lifestyle brand — fragrance.

Ivanka Trump’s namesake fragrances dominated in the top three rankings of women’s eau de parfum Amazon Best Sellers rankings. Courtesy of Amazon.

The entrepreneur had a triumphant performance on Sunday, with three of her scents dominating among the top 3 best sellers of women’s eau de parfum products on the digital marketplace, and one of them sold out. Brand Ivanka Trump spent Friday and Saturday in the top two positions in the same Amazon category.

In the No. 1 spot is the 3.4-ounce Ivanka Trump Eau de Parfum Spray For Women ($39.29), followed by the brand’s roller version ($15), which was sold out on Sunday. The two products were the first and second bestsellers, respectively, on Friday, CNN reported, and on Saturday they remained in the same positions.

Ivanka Trump By Ivanka Trump Eau De Parfum, 1.7-ounce spray. Courtesy of Ivanka Trump.

The 1.7-ounce size of the top-selling Ivanka Trump Eau de Parfum Spray ($46.50) moved on Sunday from the fifth spot to the third position, besting formerly No. 3-ranked Still by Jennifer Lopez ($10.42) and formerly No. 4-ranked Pleasures by Estee Lauder ($35.70).

Amazon’s rankings reflect how well Ivanka’s products performed in the Eau de Parfum subcategory of its women’s fragrances. “These category rankings are based on Amazon.com sales and are updated hourly,” the marketplace noted online.

Eau de parfum is less concentrated than parfum, but more concentrated than any other kind of fragrance.

Ivanka Trump promotes her namesake fragrance in 2013 at Macy’s/ REX Shutterstock.

Among overall Amazon women’s fragrances, no matter the subcategory, the Ivanka Trump 3.4-ounce scent and the roller version are ranked first and second, respectively, and Radha Beauty’s Aromatherapy 16 Essential Oils collection is third.

Ivanka’s brand includes footwear, clothing and accessories.

One week earlier, Sears Holdings Corp. announced that it would be removing 31 Trump-branded home products from its websites. The parting of ways followed similar moves by Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, TJ Maxx and Marshalls, which all announced plans to ditch the brand after slumping sales.

President Trump blasted Nordstrom for its business decision, tweeting: “My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by ‪@Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!”

The retailers attributed performance, not politics, for the cut.

In January, online sales for Ivanka Trump products on Amazon reportedly dipped by 26 percent, according to research firm Slice Intelligence.