Ivanka Trump Confirms Her Plans To Step Away From Her Company and Family Businesses

Ivanka and Donald Trump at the ribbon-cutting for the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. in October 2016. REX Shutterstock

Following a report from Vanity Fair that Ivanka Trump would be stepping aside from her executive role at the Trump Organization and her eponymous fashion brand, the daughter of President-elect Donald Trump has confirmed these plans in a Facebook post.

This comes after Ivanka’s husband Jared Kushner was named a senior adviser to Trump, who will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. Ivanka writes that she will be taking a formal leave of absence from the Trump Organization and her brand and will not be involved in management or operations of either company. Abigail Klem, previously the chief brand officer for Ivanka Trump Collection, has been appointed president.

“I am confident that under [Klem’s] leadership the company will continue creating smart, solution-oriented product and content,” Ivanka writes. “My brothers will oversee The Trump Organization, and I know that in their capable hands the business will thrive.”

Ivanka also confirmed that she and Kushner will move to Washington, D.C., where Ivanka says she will “take time to settle our three young children into their new home and schools.”

In previous statements, Ivanka has expressed interest in advocating for women with her new political platform, which she again discussed in this post. She says she has heard from many people who have shared their ideas, stories and expertise on these topics.

She continued: “I am eager to hear more from them as I determine the most impactful and appropriate ways for me to serve our country. Thank you to those of you who’ve lent your voices and perspective. To those of you I’ve yet to meet, I look forward to working with you and for you.”

Meanwhile, in a press conference held today in New York, Donald Trump’s lawyer said that his sons will take over the management of his company, but Trump will not create a blind trust or divest his assets, as some are calling for him to do to avoid conflicts of interest.

