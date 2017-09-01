11 Fashion Brands & Retailers Helping Victims of Hurricane Harvey Right Now

Katy Grand Lakes residents cross a bridge during Hurricane Harvey rescue operations in Houston. Rex Shutterstock

In the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, which devastated parts of Texas and Louisiana this week, Corporate America’s largest constituents are stepping up to the plate in a major way.

And, fashion firms — large and small — are reaching into their wallets and inventory to help victims of the storm recover, rebuild and move forward.

Here, we round up 11 of the many fashion companies doing their part.

Under Armour

The Baltimore-based brand announced a cash donation of $50,000 to support Team Rubicon, in response to Hurricane Harvey. (Team Rubicon is a non-profit organization founded in 2010 by U.S. Marines William McNulty and Jacob Wood. It helps military veterans work with first responders to quickly deploy emergency response teams.)

Alice + Olivia

The popular fashion brand known for its whimsical styles will donate 10 percent of its sales from all Alice + Olivia locations and online from Sept. 2 through Sept 4 to United Way Houston.

Roma Boot

Samuel Bistrian, founder of rain boot brand Roma Boot, made his way from his company’s headquarters in Dallas, Texas, to fulfill requests from charities including the Red Cross and Buckner International, for rain boots for hurricane victims. Bistrian expects to donate upwards of 5,000 pairs of rain boots to those impacted by the storm.

Coach

The Coach Foundation has committed $200,000 to the Red Cross. Coach Inc. will also match employee contributions.

Kohl’s

After initially pledging to contribute $500,000 toward Hurricane Harvey relief and recovery, Kohl’s Inc. doubled its donation. The Wisconsin-based retail chain has pledged to give a $1 million cash donation to the American Red Cross. In addition, it will also provide roughly $1 million in support to its own associates who have been affected by the severe weather in Texas and the Gulf Coast.

Ross Stores

The discount retailer said it would make a $400,000 donation to the American Red Cross to assist with disaster relief efforts in Texas and Louisiana. The company is also raising additional funds by accepting customer donations to the American Red Cross at its stores from August 31 through September 16.

JCPenney

JCPenney, The JCPenney Foundation and J.C.Penney Co. Fund have pledged $850,000-plus in donations, supplies & merchandise to Hurricane Harvey relief.

QVC

The multi-channel retailer and recent acquirer of competitor HSN is making a $100,000 corporate donation, and matching customer and team member donations, to the American Red Cross. QVC has matched customer donations to the American Red Cross up to $100,000 and team member donations are being matched up to a total of $50,000.

Target

Target will donate $500,000 to aid in recovery efforts. The donation will be distributed to local and national disaster relief organizations, including the American Red Cross, The Salvation Army and Team Rubicon.

Walmart

Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have committed up to $20 million in support of relief efforts in response to Hurricane Harvey reliefe. This includes $10 million focused on support of American Red Cross shelters and $2 million in support of the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund at the Greater Houston Community Foundation.

Amazon

The online retailer matched donations made to the Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief fund on Amazon.com up to $1 million.