How to Watch the 2017 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Online for Free

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Rex Shutterstock

You don’t need to brave the crowds to watch the iconic 2017 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

For those who live outside New York City or who simply want to spend the holiday indoors, NBC will be airing the parade on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23. But do not panic if you chose to do away with TV years ago. The television network, which held exclusive rights to broadcast the parade for years, has also partnered with YouTube to provide free live coverage through the video-sharing site.

Now in its 91st year, the Macy’s parade will start at 9 a.m. ET and feature performances by Jimmy Fallon, the Goo Goo Dolls, 98 Degrees and the cast of Broadway musical “Anastasia.”

Along with beloved characters such as Charlie Brown and SpongeBob Squarepants, this year’s event will feature balloons of several new characters like Olaf from “Frozen” and Jett from “Super Wings.”

And those with a cable subscription who prefer to watch the spectacle on a smaller screen can catch it through a live stream on NBC’s site, as well as on iTunes and Google Play.

Yet if you’re just hoping to catch a glimpse of a favorite cartoon character, check out the Facebook and Instagram accounts of Macy’s and NBC; they typically post balloon photography on social media throughout the parade’s duration.