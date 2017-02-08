A Massive Shoe Hall Has Debuted at Vancouver’s Holt Renfrew

Footwear fiends in Vancouver, Canada, can discover an expansive shoe mecca that was unveiled last week within luxury Canadian retailer Holt Renfrew. The 40,000-sq.-ft. store now has an 8,500-sq.-ft. shoe hall, which was developed as part of its overall flagship renovation.

Custom glass paneling of the shoe hall.

The popular shopping destination, which is considered similar to American stores such as Barneys New York and Bergdorf Goodman, has several goals for the new initiative. It is working to compete with other big names in Vancouver, including Nordstrom and Hudson’s Bay, located just a few blocks away from the store.

The shoe hall is focused on presenting shop-in-shops. To date, nine have opened: Aquazarra, Celine, Christian Dior, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Manolo Blahnik, Miu Miu, Prada and Stuart Weitzman. Thirty more shoe brands dominate the remainder of the space.

Comfortable seating for the luxury shopper.

Comfort will be instantly accessible not only in the custom chairs and chaise lounges, but also in the adjacent 500-sq.-ft. Laduree bakery, a favorite for macaroons and French pastries. The delectable shop will open its doors in the spring.

One-of-a-kind interior design by Janson Goldstein LLP.

The new space boasts unique lighting, custom-glass panels and shelving that looks more like pedestals for the designer pieces. Interior design firm Janson Goldstein LLP executed the framework of the shoe hall, which is now triple the size of its former landscape, as well as the rest of Holt Renfrew’s 40,000-sq.-ft. makeover.

Last week’s grand unveiling is just one agenda item for Holt Renfrew. Renovations to its personal shopping floor and beauty, jewelry and fine leather departments are scheduled for later this year.

