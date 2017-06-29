If Your Kids Love Shoes With Wheels, They Can Now Have the Clothes to Match

Heelys girl's activewear Courtesy of brand

Popular kids’ shoe brand Heelys is ready to fully outfit its core customer.

The label’s parent company, Sequential Brands Group, said today that Heelys will introduce an activewear line for children, with the first collection of girls’ skorts, leggings, shorts, capris, tank tops, T-shirts and hoodies launching in spring 2018. A line of boys’ active apparel will land for holiday 2018.

“In the past four years, Sequential has reinvigorated the Heelys brand, more than doubled the core business in footwear with our partner BBC [International] and expanded to new categories, first in backpacks and now in activewear,” said Chad Wagenheim, EVP of strategic development at Sequential. “We believe the brand is well-positioned for continued growth, and this new launch will further strengthen Heelys as a lifestyle brand in the global market.”

Sequential said it entered into a long-term licensing agreement with Sugar Plum NY to produce the activewear line. Wholesale buyers can view and order from the collection when it is displayed at Sugar Plum’s booth at Children’s Club from August 6 to 8 at the Jacob Javits Center in New York and at Children’s Club Magic from August 14 to 16 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (As usual, Heelys Footwear Collection will be on display at BBC International’s booth at FN Platform, which also takes place August 14-16 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.)

“We are thrilled to partner with Sequential to bring children fun athleisure wear in quality fabrics,” said Michael Fallas, president and owner of Sugar Plum. “Our collection of pants, shorts, tops and hoodies in eye-catching colors complement the Heelys footwear styles we know children will love to wear.”

The Heelys brand was founded in 1999, and its innovative wheeled feature made it wildly popular in the world of action sports among children and teens. The label’s core product is patented dual-purpose footwear that features a removable wheel located in the heel, transforming the shoes into skates and giving users the option to transition from walking or running to skating by shifting their weight to their heel. When the wheels are removed, the shoe performs like standard footwear.

Sequential, which owns and manages brands such as Jessica Simpson, Martha Stewart and William Rast, acquired Heelys in 2012.