Nordstrom Got Roasted Over Gucci’s Edgy $1,200 Sock Sandal — And Responded in the Best Way

Gucci's spring 2017 Ilse sock sandal; $1,190; Nordstrom.com. Courtesy of Nordstrom.

Gucci’s “Ilse” sock sandal is a look that is not intended for the shy type.

The luxury label’s quirky shoe created a torrent of comment on Twitter and in the review section of its website after some social media users slammed the sock-with-sandals style presented on Nordstrom.com.

The footwear incorporates a latex sock over the patent leather sandal, featuring a 4.3-inch stiletto heel. However, the particular style Nordstrom presented was like that of a severed foot — a flesh-toned sock on a glossy red leather sandal.

“Ummmmm…….what? Is this serious?” a Twitter user wrote.

“Dear my beloved @Nordstrom + @gucci,” another user added, “r u drunk?”

But Nordstrom responded with a show of support for the fashion-forward look.

“No, silly! It’s not even 8am,” the retailer’s official social media account responded to the tweet.

The shoe retails for $1,190 on the brand’s website and is only available for pre-order.

The mockery of the look continued in the buyer reviews section on Nordstrom’s website, but the biting comments were later removed.

the real lols are in the reviews tho pic.twitter.com/DNAbtHQABd — Allie Caren (@alLISTENc) March 17, 2017

“These Sock Sandals SAVED MY LIFE!” an Internet troll commented. “You see, my feet have agoraphobia and every time I leave the house, if they aren’t covered up they writhe in nervous agony. I had to wear socks with my sandals and I was mocked incessantly. Then I found these gems! Now I can wear sandals AND cover my feet from the awful scenes of society. They remain hidden, safe, and none the wiser that they are actually in the midst of the plagues of the outdoors.”