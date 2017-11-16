Gucci Launches E-Store in UAE, Saudi Arabia

Gucci's devices for launch in UAE, Saudi Arabia. Courtesy Image.

Gucci on Wednesday launched the Arabic version of its e-commerce site in the United Arab Emirates, and an English and Arabic version in Saudi Arabia, carrying the brand’s full collection, from handbags and shoes to ready-to-wear and accessories. The addition of Arabic to the UAE e-commerce website brings a new level of localization to an existing e-commerce web site.

In keeping with Gucci’s online strategy, the site mixes product offer with storytelling, rich images and a visual narrative that includes the Stories section, which is an editorial area that explores the inspirations behind creative director Alessandro Michele‘s collections. Gucci first launched in North America and Canada in October 2015, after the arrival of Michele, followed by Europe, Korea, Japan, Australia and, most recently, in China in June.

“The re-thought site architecture and content has seen visitors exhibiting a deeper engagement in their interaction with the online elements, both in terms of pages visited and engagement on the site,” said the company. “With the online site as the hub, the specially created content is then extended to all of the brand’s other digital touch points, creating a cohesive and consistent image and narrative.”

The site is optimized to fit all screen sizes, responding digital trends and requirements, with almost 70 percent of global traffic coming from smart phones. To this end, the site design offers a simple mobile-like scrolling experience across devices, allowing visitors to explore runway collections, signature items and special capsule collections in an intuitive manner.

Both the UAE and Saudi Arabia are among the highest mobile-driven markets, noted the company.

Gucci was a pioneer in luxury e-commerce, launching its first site in 2002. It is now available in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Italy, Ireland, France, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Turkey, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Korea, Australia and China.