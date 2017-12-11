Here Are Some Awesome Green Monday Deals You Probably Didn’t Know About

If you thought the lineup of crazy shopping days is over, think again.
Today represents one more weekday when retailers are slashing their costs to encourage people to shop before the holidays. Using a term first coined by eBay in 2007 when it noticed an upsurge during the second week of December, Green Monday now falls on the second Monday of every December. The day’s reference to green is a sly mention of the upsurge of greenbacks in motion and the day is becoming increasingly more popular as a major online shopping event. While it’s not nearly as big as Black Friday or Cyber Monday, Green Monday is still a good time to scour for that last-minute pair of shoes.
Here are some of the best shoe-related Green Monday online deals to take advantage of today:
- Saks Off Fifth: Brands like Aquazzura, Sam Edelman and Chloé are on sale at Saks Off Fifth’s website on Monday. Use the promo code SHIP4FREE to secure free shipping as well.
- Crocs: Today it’s possible to buy two pairs of the popular foam clog for $35 at crocs.com.
- JC Penney: The department store’s site is granting a 30 percent discount to shoppers who fork out more than $100 (and 25 percent off to those spending less) throughout the day.
- Amazon: The e-commerce giant is offering a 30 percent discount on shoe brands like Sorel, Timberland and New Balance as part of its 12 Days of Deals shopping event.
- New Balance sneakers: eBay is selling several styles of New Balance sneaker brand for $35 today.
- Macy’s: The promo code FRIEND will score shoppers at macys.com as much as 30 percent off everything from heels to over-the-knee boots.
- Neiman Marcus Last Call: All shoes are on sale at Neiman Marcus Last Call’s site (and we spotted a pair of Aquazzura lace-up heels priced at more than 60 percent off!).