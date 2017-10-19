Foot Locker Is Giving Away $400K in College Scholarships — Here’s How to Apply

Foot Locker associates with New York Giants receiver Victor Cruz. Foot Locker Inc.

Through its charitable foundation, the athletic retailer has been sponsoring the Foot Locker Scholar Athletes Program since 2011. Each year, it selects 20 outstanding students who demonstrate academic excellence and strong leadership abilities on the field and in their communities. The students each receive a $20,000 scholarship to the college of their choice.

In addition, one of the lucky 20 has the chance to receive an additional $5,000 through the Ken C. Hicks Scholarship (named for Foot Locker’s former chairman and CEO).

Sound promising? Students can apply now online here, or be nominated by teachers, coaches, family or friends for a shot at one of the scholarships. Applications will close on Dec. 15, 2017, at 5 p.m. EST.

Earlier this week, the athletic retailer hosted its 17th annual “On Our Feet” gala in New York to raise funds for the Foot Locker Foundation, which facilitates the scholarship program as well as many other charitable endeavors.

The black-tie-and-sneakers event, held at New York’s Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers, drew top executives from major footwear brands, including Nike, Converse, Adidas, Puma and Under Armour.

Also in attendance were local sports stars such as Yankees legend Bernie Williams, Jason Pierre-Paul of the New York Giants, Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez and NBA icon Larry Johnson.

From left: Larry Johnson, Laurie Hernandez, Dick Johnson and Jason Pierre-Paul

Of the gala, Foot Locker chairman and CEO Dick Johnson said, “We are proud that this signature event has become an important platform to support funding for programs such as The Foot Locker Scholar Athletes Program and our long-standing relationship with UNCF, allowing incredible student athletes the ability to attain higher education and become successful leaders.”

In total, “On Our Feet” has raised more than $18 million since its inception.