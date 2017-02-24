FN Platform Names Glass Slipper Award Winners

New exhibitor winner, Freestyle by Coolway.

Exhibitors at FN Platform pulled out all the stops to highlight their latest shoe styles and forthcoming products.

Some of the participating brands at the Las Vegas showcase that presented their footwear with creativity and flair were recognized with a fitting prize — The Glass Slipper awards for the best booth spaces.

Among them, Freestyle by Coolway took the New Exhibitor award and shared that the inspiration behind the installation was art and technology.

“When we began this, at first, we started with art, but our customers like technology,” explained Borja Castillo, who works with the brand’s interactive installations.“We made it interactive installations so people can play with the product. These are important things.” Castillo shared his insight with Footwear News on Thursday at a behind-the-scenes photo shoot for Coolway’s new campaign with actress Kiersey Clemons in Culver City, Calif.

Guests at FN Platform were able to pick up a shoe at the label’s booth that displayed via sensor technology details about the shoe on the wall, including a look at different parts of the sole and what it means.

“We did video mapping with projections of the shoe,” Castillo added. “We designed it to the product. We call it artisan technology — that’s the idea.”

Below, take a look at the other winners that had outstanding booths at FN Platform.

fn platformMost Innovative runner-up, Brusque.
fn platformMost Creative runner-up, Darn Tough Vermont.
fn platform Pajar CanadaMost Creative winner, Pajar Canada.
fn platformNew Exhibitor runner-up, Lacoste.
ten points fn platformMost Innovative, Ten Points.

