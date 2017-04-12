Farfetch Is Delivering Gucci Shoes In Under 90 Minutes

F90 service by Farfetch. Courtesy of brand

Farfetch just brought a whole new meaning to “fast fashion.”

The e-commerce site exclusively partnered with Gucci for a new delivery service titled F90. The new store-to-door strategy allows Farfetch customers to select from a range of ready-to-wear pieces, handbags and shoes from their nearest Gucci boutique. The draw? Purchases are delivered in only 90 minutes or less.

Gucci is the inaugural brand to be a part of F90. Courtesy of brand

Gucci is the first brand to be a part of F90, which was announced at the recent FarfetchOS conference in London. So far, the partnership serves 10 major shopping destinations: London, New York, Dubai, Los Angeles, Madrid, Miami, Milan, Paris, Sao Paulo and Tokyo.

F90 couriers are fully managed by Farfetch, and access to the service is available on the Farfetch website and app. Watch the video below to get a glimpse of the speedy service.

