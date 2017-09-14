DSW Opens First Store in Saudi Arabia

DSW in Saudi Arabia. Courtesy

DSW Inc. announced the opening of its first warehouse in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

The new store, located at the Mall of Dhahran, marks the footwear and accessories retailer’s second warehouse location outside North America.

In June, the company opened a location with its regional franchise partner, Apparel Group, at the Muscat Grand Mall in Oman. Earlier this year, DSW Inc. announced plans to build as many as 40 locations over five years in the region with Apparel Group.

“We are excited to provide the broadest retail footwear assortment in the region,” said Simon Nankervis, chief commercial officer for DSW Inc.

Top designer brands such as Nike, Adidas, Aldo, Birkenstock, Toms and Franco Sarto are among the enormous assortment carried at the new location.

“At 15,000 square feet, this new store design delivers the same capacity on half the space of our North American locations, giving our Saudi guests the same experience they would expect to receive in the USA, while positioning the warehouse as a potential fulfillment center for future digital initiatives.”

