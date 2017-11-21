DSW Q3 Earnings: Hurricanes Strike Again

A Designer Shoe Warehouse store. Courtesy

DSW Inc. shares opened down nearly 13 percent to $19.67, after the firm posted third-quarter earnings that missed the mark.

The off-price footwear retailer said today that it’s Q3 sales increased 1.7 percent to $708.3 million missing consensus bets for sales of $710 million. Comparable-store sales slipped 0.4 percent — evidencing a negative 50-to-60-basis-points impact from the three hurricanes that hit Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico during the period.

Profits tumbled 90 percent year-over-year to $4 million, or 5 cents per diluted share. On an adjusted basis, profits were $35.9 million, or 45 cents per diluted share, significantly short of Wall Street’s forecasts for diluted earnings per share of 53 cents.

Despite the impact of the severe hurricane season, CEO Roger Rawlins said much of the firm’s core business performed in-line with management’s expectations during the quarter.

“Cold-weather-related product struggled to gain the traction we had anticipated; however, tight inventory management protected our bottom line from excessive markdowns and we ended the quarter with inventories below last year,” he added. “Our business model remains healthy, generating strong cash flow which allows us to invest in both organic and non-organic growth.”

Rawlins pointed to several key strategic priorities that the company has managed to make progress on, including new store concepts, the expansion of DSW kids and the revamp of its Rewards VIP loyalty program.

Still the company downward adjusted its full-year outlook reflecting the impact of weather and its waning expectations for the Ebuys business it acquired last year.

“At Ebuys, we’ve moderated the long-term financial expectations and have reduced its carrying value on our balance sheet,” Rawlins said. “However, we believe the business provides valuable expertise to manage end-of-season clearance through online marketplaces. The successful integration of this business will unlock future synergies across our brand portfolio.”

DSW now expects adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $1.40 to $1.45 — compared with its previous forecasts for diluted EPS in the $1.45 to $1.55 range.