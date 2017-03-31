Dr. Martens Opens Flagship Store in Herald Square

Dr. Martens Herald Square flagship store in New York. Courtesy of brand.

Iconic British brand Dr. Martens is making a big footprint in New York with today’s opening of a store in bustling Herald Square. The 1,200-sq-ft. flagship at 1333 Broadway is the brand’s third in the city.

Meredith Delrossi, operations manger for the brand, said “the store speaks to our urban customer. With the foot traffic in Herald Square, we knew it would be the perfect location to open a store.”

The store expects to do a strong tourist business in addition to local shoppers. So far, visitors from Argentina, Abu Dhabi and Japan have stopped in.

The new location will house the brand’s full product range, including adult, children’s and utility styles. Store manager Erin Mohamed said the brand’s iconic 1460 8-eyelet boot remains a bestseller.

The Herald Square Dr. Martens store features a utilitarian interior design. Courtesy of brand.

The store’s interior reflects the brand’s utilitarian point of view, with displays made of wood and metal, with exposed brick and concrete as part of the design. In addition, a custom mural depicting key buildings in the area was done by artist Logan Hicks.

Dr. Martens rolled out its first boots in 1960, with its trademark yellow stitching, grooved sole and heel lop. Originally designed for workers and worn by postmen and policemen, the shoes gradually morphed into a must-have for musicians and youth.

Want more?

Public School Partners With Dr. Martens on Politically Charged Show

Gigi Hadid Matches Her Lipstick and Her Shoes