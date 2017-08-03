Conviction Overturned for Widow of Murdered Vionic Founder Phillip Vasyli

Philip Vasyli FN Archives

Just one week after a Bahamian court overturned her murder conviction for the 2015 stabbing death of her husband and Vionic founder Phillip Vasyli, Donna Vasyli has been granted bail at $250,000, Bahamian authorities confirmed.

Bahamas Supreme Court Justice Bernard Turner ordered Vasyli, 56, to be electronically monitored until her retrial, scheduled for January 29, 2018, authorities also confirmed.

Last week, a Bahamian court of appeals handed down a 70-plus page judgment overturning Vasyli’s conviction, which she had appealed on six grounds, Bahamian court records show.

On Oct. 1, 2015, a Bahamian jury found Donna Vasyli guilty of Phillip Vasyli’s murder. The decision came unanimously, after a four-hour deliberation, reports had said. In November 2015, she was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Phillip Vasyli, 59, was found stabbed to death on March 24 at the couple’s home in the upscale Old Fort Bay neighborhood in Nassau, Bahamas.

Bahamian authorities told Footwear News at the time that Donna Vasyli had been detained as a person of interest shortly after the discovery. She was charged with the murder on March 30 and was held at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services before being granted bail on July 31.

Donna Vasyli had made several attempts at receiving bail before the trial, which began on Sept. 10. According to Bahamian Court of Appeals records, her lawyers had cited her ailing health, among other concerns, as grounds for bail.