Trump Nears Break With Climate Accord: Business Leaders React

A number of companies are expected to make a last-minute push urging President Donald Trump to keep the U.S. in the Paris climate agreement.

Trump tweeted today that he would announce in the coming days his decision on whether the country would remain.

“I will be announcing my decision on the Paris Accord over the next few days,” he said in the tweet.

Twenty-five companies, including VF Corp., Gap Inc., Google and Levi Strauss & Co., are expected on Thursday to run a full-page ad in The New York Times and Wall Street Journal.

“As some of the largest companies based or operating in the United States, we strongly urge you to keep the United States in the Paris Agreement on climate change,” said the ad, which directly addresses the president. “Climate change presents both business risks and business opportunities. Continued U.S. participation in the agreement benefits U.S. businesses and the U.S. economy in many ways.”

In particular, the open letter said that by remaining in the agreement, the U.S. would be more competitive globally, “create jobs, markets and growth,” and would “reduce business risks.”

More than 190 countries agreed to the accord in 2015 in Paris.

