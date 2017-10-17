Diane von Furstenberg Opens an Immersive Pop-Up Shop Fusing Tech and Fashion

Diane Von Furstenberg. Rex Shutterstock

Starting today Diane von Furstenberg is bringing a pop-up shop to San Francisco. In partnership with Levi’s and Google, this new brand experience, called DVF Studio, will take place for four days.

This is the brand’s first DVF Studio activation outside of New York, and the shop has transformed a 3,500 square foot industrial space in San Francisco’s Marina district into a multidisciplinary pop-up that merges creativity, innovation, technology and fashion.

We are open! Come and visit #DVFStudioxSanFrancisco. Today only you can customize and screen print a pair of @levis jeans at our pop-up. For more info, click the link in bio. #DVFStudioxLevis A post shared by DVF (@dvf) on Oct 17, 2017 at 5:54am PDT

Focused on experience, the shop is open to the public, selling exclusive merchandise as well as a curated edit of the label’s fall and winter ’17 collections. In addition, there will be a series of invite-only events at the space — with partners Levi’s and Google — and a portion of sales from shopping each night will be donated to local charities.

Tonight, DVF and Levi’s will celebrate the shop with an opening night party involving screen-printing on Levi’s vintage-inspired premium denim, a large scale mural art, and live music.

DVF will also be donating to the California wildfires relief efforts. “Understanding that this is a challenging time for many in the Bay Area, we will make a donation in support of the devastation caused by the forest fires in California,” the brand stated in a release.

Visit the shop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fort Mason Center, Gallery 308, from Tuesday to Friday this week.

Want more?

Raging Wildfires Lead to Devastation Among California’s Fashion Companies

As Wildfires Rage Through California, Some Birkenstock Employees Can’t Return Home & Are in Shelters

How Immigrant-Turned-Fashion Icon Diane von Furstenberg Is Fighting Trump’s Immigration Policies