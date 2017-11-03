Del Toro’s New Concept Shop in New York Serves Italian Sandwiches Along With Shoes

Del Toro shoes inside the brand's NYC Concept shop. Courtesy image

Del Toro is back in New York, this time as a Green Street concept store that is part of the label’s three-tier initiative. Two more boutiques launch this month — one in Troy, Michigan’s Somerset Collection mall and another as a shop-in-shop in Palm Beach’s upcoming Magasin Boutique.

“We are making significant efforts to reinforce our brand and offering,” founder Matthew Chevallard said. “My whole intent is revitalizing and rejuvenating the concept of retail. Right now, the idea is for the concept shops to be nimble and flexible. We want to open [a store] when it makes sense, close when it doesn’t, rinse and repeat.”

A look inside the Del Toro concept shop in New York City. Courtesy image

The label’s fall ’17 line, “Back to Our Roots,” is a celebration of Del Toro’s Italian heritage and Chevallard’s hometown of Torino. The New York boutique amps up the experience by featuring Regina’s Grocery, an authentic Italian-style café and market serving sandwiches and espresso.

Inside Del Toro’s pop-up boutique in New York City. Courtesy image

As to why he’s debuting a pop-up in a suburb of Detroit, Chevallard explained that the city offers a unique parallel to Torino. “They are similar industrial cities going through a resurgence, with rich history,” he said. “We are trying to find opportunities and niches in retail that work for us. I’m keen on the secondary-market model.”

When it comes to product, Chevallard is focused on developing his women’s category while building on the bread and butter of his business: the slipper.

Del Toro’s NYC concept shop. Courtesy image

Del Toro’s New York boutique is located on 104 Greene Street.

