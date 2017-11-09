These Two Canadian Retail Families Are Joining Forces

The retailer's Bayview Village location. Courtesy image

Two well-known family businesses in Canada are teaming up. Men’s retailer Harry Rosen and Davids Footwear have entered into a joint venture that will bring together the Rosen and Markowitz families.

“We’re thrilled to have entered into this partnership agreement with the Markowitz family,” said Larry Rosen, chairman and CEO of Harry Rosen Inc. “Our companies share a similar legacy of internationally recognized family-run businesses that offer world-class product and exceptional service.”

The goal, Rosen noted, is to grow Toronto-based Davids into a national chain in Canada.”We believe there is room in Canada for a well-thought-out, well-curated specialty footwear store that caters to clients who want a higher level of service and selection,” he said.

While Harry Rosen has already expanded in key markets, Davids has remain focused on Toronto, where it operates four stores.

“We are very excited about the ways in which Larry Rosen and his executive leadership team can help us grow nationally, leveraging each other’s strengths,” said Richard Markowitz, the grandson of Davids founder Louis and Julia Markowitz.

The exec will operate as Davids president in the new joint venture. “This partnership has been years in the making, said Markowitz. “My family has long felt a synergy between our two organizations. We share the same ethics, values, and approach to business. We are both strongly committed to our people, our partners, our customers and our product.”