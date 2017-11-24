Upscale Sneaker Brand Creative Recreation Acquired by Rocky Brands

Creative Recreation Ceroni for women in natural black. Courtesy of Creative Recreation.

Upscale sneaker label Creative Recreation has been acquired by a major shoe manufacturing factory specializing in heavy-duty footwear.

This week, the brand announced that it was getting bought out by the private equity firm affiliate of Global Investment Group from Rocky Brands. The move to acquire Creative Recreation comes as a surprise, since the Ohio-based shoe manufacturer is known for its work and outdoor boots.

Creative Recreation co-founder, Rich Cofinco. Courtesy of Creative Recreation.

“The new launch of Creative Recreation and partnership with Private Equity Firm affiliate of Global Investment Group enables the company to provide exciting new products across various channels of distribution,” Creative Reformation President Mark Parsley said in a statement.

Parsley also confirmed that he is confident the partnership and greater financial backing will help Creative Recreation succeed in the footwear industry. Its most popular styles currently include high-tops and sporty boots.

In the past, Creative Recreation has done shoe collaborations with rappers like Dreezy and Rob Stone as well as former Disney star Nick Jonas. Rocky Brand’s current labels include Rocky, Georgia and Durango.

Rocky Brands President Jason Brooks previously told Footwear News that they hope to expand the company outside the U.S. in the coming years.

“The next three years is about focusing on brand strength and catapulting them into world brands,” Brooks said.