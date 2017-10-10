As Wildfires Rage Through California, Some Birkenstock Employees Can’t Return Home & Are In Shelters

Wildfires are raging through Northern California Rex Shutterstock

As wildfires rage through California, Birkenstock and its employees are being severely impacted.

“Birkenstock is the closest brand and footwear company located near the fires. We have been in close contact with all our employees and also some Napa/Sonoma retailers and retailers we know who live in the area,” said David Kahan, CEO of Birkenstock Americas. “We have many staff members who are impacted and are now in alternative shelters unable to return home. Birkenstock employees have donated food to shelters and also a number of our staff have opened their homes to people. It’s devastating to see the impact this is having on the communities.”

Two Ten President Neal Newman said the charity group has been reaching out to all footwear brands based in the Northern California region, whose businesses or employees may have been impacted by the horrific wildfires.

“We’re also working with national retailers who have stores located in the area to ensure their employees know Two Ten is here and ready to help immediately,” Newman said. “We’re also concerned about the many independent footwear retailers in the affected areas, so we’ve reached out to industry associations USRA, NSRA, NST, AAFA, FDRA and the Accessories Council to help reach these businesses. Two Ten is the hub of our industry’s philanthropy, and our role — especially during these catastrophes — is to take care of our workforce and their immediate families by providing emergency financial assistance, counseling and referrals as quickly as possible.”

To help, go to twoten.org or call Two Ten at 1-800-346-3210