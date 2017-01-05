Luxury Label Bruno Magli Is Opening Its First Store in the U.S.

Bruno Magli's sleek Antonio high heel pump for spring '17. Courtesy of brand.

Luxury lifestyle brand Bruno Magli is preparing to open the doors to its first U.S. store this month in the newly developed Brickell City Centre in Miami. It will be the first of three stores slated to open in the States this year and will include footwear, accessories and men’s tailored clothing.

The opening follows the brand’s current locations in South Korea, with company plans to open additional stores across Asia, Europe and the U.S. by 2020. Bruno Magli also operates shop-in-shops and boutiques within other retail locations.

The spring ’17 footwear showcased in the store is designed and sourced under the umbrella of the newly formed Bruno Magli USA division of Marquee Brands in New York, which owns the label.

Dado athleisure men’s style from Bruno Magli for spring ’17. Courtesy of brand.

Marquee is partnering with veteran men’s shoe firm in Port Washington, N.Y., for design, production and sales of the collection, which includes men’s and women’s footwear. Prior to this, the collection was sourced by LJP International.

A snake ankle boot on high heel from Bruno Magli for spring ’17. Courtesy of brand.

According to Harbor Footwear COO Jason Lazar, “We’re excited to partner with Marquee on this iconic brand that has such a long and storied history, and we look forward to using our expertise in sourcing, design and distribution to help take Bruno Magli to the next level in the consumer marketplace.”

Men’s cap-toe lace-up style from Bruno Magli for spring ’17. Courtesy of brand.

The spring ’17 footwear features the classic artisan details Bruno Magli is best known for, inspired by iconic looks that have updated with modern details. The line will retail for $400 and up and will also be available through various wholesale partners.

