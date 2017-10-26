The Perfect Present for Shoe-Lovers: Gift Cards

Getty Images

Of the 62 percent of Gen Z and Millennials who plan to shop on Black Friday, just 54 percent of them intend to shop on Cyber Monday. Over half of them (about 61 percent) will make this year’s holiday purchases via Amazon. Pulled from a new report by marketing agency Fluent, these stats signal that footwear brands and retailers need to be especially thoughtful to attract customers this holiday season.

Tanya Levina, Fluent’s research director, said the report showed that a larger proportion of younger consumers will be shopping on Black Friday and Cyber Monday compared to older generations, and that these younger audiences are more inclined to think that relevant deals are worth the wait and potential hassle.

“Younger consumers feel better about their finances compared to last year and are planning to up their holiday shopping spend. At the same time, they have lower incomes than older consumers, so it is more important for them to score a deal,” she said.

Levina said that in order to entice these younger shoppers, footwear brands and retailers should implement targeted messaging to these audiences specifically around Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. She added that having a strong online marketing strategy will be critical, particularly since online ads are the most common source of information for shoppers.

Fluent’s team forecasted that gift certificates will be the top pick for presents this season. Accordingly, footwear brands and retailers should entertain deals that feature gift cards. Levina also stressed the importance of seamless shopping on a mobile device (it is the younger generations’ favorite way to shop, she explained.) “Having a mobile optimized website is a must for retailers going into the 2017 shopping season,” she said.

