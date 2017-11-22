Black Friday 2017: 6 Big Retail Trends You Need to Know Now

Shoppers line up at a department store on Thanksgiving Day. Rex Shutterstock

The biggest shopping weekend of the year has arrived. While it is an exciting time for deal-seeking consumers, for retailers that have spent the past few months struggling to lure in tepid shoppers — the next four days could be critical.

Here, we break down the most important stats shoppers and retailers need to know about Thanksgiving weekend.

Just How Big Is That Pie?

While there isn’t a reliable revenue projection for the four-day weekend alone, the National Retail Federation expects holiday retail sales in November and December to increase between 3.6 and 4 percent for a total of $678.75 billion to $682 billion, up from $655.8 billion last year. A huge chunk of is expected to roll in during the upcoming Black Friday rush.

Sizing Up the Sales

Thomson Reuters — in a collaborative research report with StyleSage Co. — says the current average merchandise discount for Black Friday is 37.3 percent. However it’s been at this level for months. All in all, about 60 percent of the merchandise at mid-value stores will also be on sale this year compared to last, which could further hurt some retailers’ profits, Thomson Reuters suggested.

How Many Shoppers & When Will They Shop

A survey by the NRF found that 69 percent of Americans — an estimated 164 million people — are planning to shop or considering shopping during Thanksgiving weekend. Of those considering shopping this weekend, 20 percent plan to shop on Thanksgiving Day (32 million) but Black Friday will remain the busiest day with 70 percent, or 115 million people, planning to shop then. About 43 percent (71 million) of those surveyed expect to shop on Saturday — with 76 percent saying they will do so specifically to support Small Business Saturday. On Sunday, 21 percent expect to shop (35 million) and 48 percent are expected to shop on Cyber Monday (78 million).

What Will They Buy

A study by online cashback shopping platform Ebates determined that the No. 1 item Americans will purchase on Black Friday is clothing. Specifically, 39 percent of adults and 49 percent for teens surveyed selected clothing as their No. 1 pick. Other popular items include TVs, toys, laptops and smartphones.

How Much Will They Spend

Those surveyed in a pre-Thanksgiving poll by Deloitte said they plan to spend an average of $427 between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, up from their intentions to spend $400 in last year’s survey.

Who Is Placing the Biggest Bet of Black Friday Revenues

According to a report by Thomson Reuters, of all retailers, department stores might be relying the most on Black Friday to help them match or exceed their quarterly estimates.