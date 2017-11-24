These Are Some of the Biggest Black Friday Crowds This Year

Shoppers are seen during the Black Friday sales in New York. Rex Shutterstock

In a way, viral photos of crowds of Black Friday shoppers have become a holiday tradition of their own.

With the country’s biggest shopping day in full swing, some people are lining up outside stores to get the best deals on shoes, clothing and electronics.

Shoppers gathered outside of New York’s flagship Macy’s store on the night of Thanksgiving Day to get early entry for the store’s Black Friday discounts. The next day, similar crowds could be found in Walmart, Zara and Victoria’s Secret.

Macy’s Herald Square flagship opens its doors at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day for thousands of early Black Friday Shoppers. AP

Walmart shoppers on Black Friday. Associated Press

Black Friday also started off with a Twitter joke in which user @OverlyLiked wrote that he was going to sell a Walmart uniform for shoppers who wanted to get into the store early for the best deals.

I’m selling this Walmart vest for $100. Use it to skip the line during Black Friday. You can even walk in, grab what you want, and walk out🤷🏾‍♂️. pic.twitter.com/Q0UyDHUeU0 — 6'4 (@OverlyLiked) November 20, 2017

While the original poster eventually clarified that he tweeted the photo as a joke, others had already offered to buy it.

But even though the day saw its fair share of shoppers, the crowd photos to come out so far do not seem as large as the ones that went viral on the internet in past years. While 44 percent of Americans still planned to camp out for Black Friday deals this year, more and more people have been taking their sales shopping increasingly online.

That said, the holiday that has once been almost entirely exclusive to the US is now going increasingly global — crowds of Black Friday shoppers have also been spotted in cities such as London and Madrid.