Best Tips for Returning Things Over the Holidays

With the holidays right around the corner, many are already dreading having to go back to the store to return that too-tight pair of shoes or an item that just might not be you.
Whether you did your holiday gift shopping too fast or received an unnecessary present from a relative, almost everyone ends up with at least one holiday gift that they cannot use. Money saving consultant Andrea Woroch gave us 5 tips for making the most of that gift return receipt, both when shopping for others and returning gifts.
- Brush Up on Stores’ Return Policies: It may seem obvious, but you should read the return and exchange conditions of the store where you plan to make a return. “Review deadlines and note these in a calendar as you could get stuck with the item or a much lower exchange rate because of late season discounts,” Woroch said.
- Mind Those Restocking Fees: For larger items such as electronics and even some shoes in boxes, stores may charge up to 15 percent to repackage the item that you return. Be aware of this and do not open any items you already know you’ll want to return, Woroch advises.
- Hold Off on the Trip to the Store: In the rush to spend gift cards or take advantage of those Black Friday deals, many people often end up buying something they will not use. “Give yourself time to think about what you really need and look ahead to upcoming celebrations or events you have that you may be able to apply that gift card toward,” Woroch said.
- Your Credit Card Can Help: “If you’re missing receipts or attempting to return past a limited-time period, call your credit card company,” advises Woroch. Some may be able to track the purchase or, if the store still doesn’t accept it, take the items back itself.
- Sell What You Can’t Return: If you still can’t get a return, Amazon or eBay can be your friends. Woroch suggests selling rather than hoarding that which you do not plan to use. “If there’s something that just wasn’t right or you don’t have a receipt, consider selling those items online to make more money back,” she said.