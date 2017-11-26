These 9 Stores Have the Best Return Policies

Time limits, lost receipts — we all know just how stressful trying to get money back for a hasty purchase or unwanted gift can be. Luckily, some department stores have started offering increasingly liberal return policies in recent years. Just make sure you didn’t wear those sparkly heels first!
- Zappos — The shoe giant gives you a year to return those shoes you’ve been sitting on. In its return policy, Zappos specifies that it will cover shipping on any unwanted shoe orders as long a they remain in new condition and you send them within 365 days of purchase.
- Nordstrom — No time frame, no receipt and no tags? While Nordstrom tightened up its return policy in recent years (you used to be able to return even used items), customers can still theoretically return items years after their purchase.
- Macy’s — For items purchased during the holiday season, Macy’s has expanded its regular time period for popular electronics (shoes and clothes can be returned within 180 days of purchase) until January 31, 2018.
- Kohl’s — Same goes for Kohl’s — electronics purchased between Nov. 1 and Dec. 25 can be returned until Jan. 31, 2018. Everything else can be returned at any time, even without a receipt.
- Anthropologie — Another store with a great return policy, Anthropologie will take all clothes and shoes back with no time limit.
- J.C. Penney — Shoes and clothes purchased at the store can be returned for a full refund at any time. Without a receipt, you will get the value of the item on a store card.
- L.L. Bean — L.L. Bean has long been known for its we’ll-take-it-all policy — you can return any item at any time with a receipt or an ID, although you will have to pay shipping charges if you choose to do it by mail.
- Bloomingdale’s — Without a receipt, you have 180 days to receive the item’s lowest selling price on a Bloomingdale’s gift card. With a receipt, you have 365 days for a full return.
- Target — Target’s return policy varies greatly depending on the item (electronics need to be returned within 30 days for a refund) but you generally have a year to return any unworn clothes or shoes.