Here’s How Much You’ll Probably Spend on Back-to-School Shopping This Year

REX Shutterstock

Back-to-school shopping is thoroughly underway, and teens and their parents are more budget-conscious than in years past, according to a new survey by cash-back website Ebates.

About 42 percent of parents said they plan to spend between $100 and $300 on school supplies this year — that’s significantly less than the $250 to $300 they planned to spend last year, Ebates’ survey said. The study also suggested that a majority of American parents — roughly 80 percent — are likely to take advantage of back-to-school promotions and deals.

When it comes to determining what will get the largest share of their tightly held wallets, parents and teens agreed that clothing and shoes are at the top of their shopping lists (73 percent of parents and 60 percent of teens).

Of course, pens, pencils and notebooks are the biggest priority for many, with 19 percent of parents and 33 percent of teens ranking those items as the top of their list of school essentials.

While they were aligned in their views that clothing and shoes are their greatest must-have, parents and teens differed on the items they dread purchasing. According to Ebates, teens don’t like shopping for pens and pencils (33 percent), while parents dislike buying clothes and shoes (50 percent).

For this study, Ebates — a 20-year-old cash-back platform headquartered in San Francisco — surveyed 1,001 parents and 500 teens about their back-to-school shopping intentions.