Asics Opens Flagship on New York’s Fifth Avenue — First in the U.S.

Asics Fifth Ave. flagship store Courtesy of Asics

Asics America Corp., is calling New York home. The company today opened the doors to its first U.S. flagship with a 2,035-sq.-ft. store on Fifth Avenue.

The location will feature two brands in the Asics family, Asics and AsicsTiger, and is designed to represent the company’s storied heritage and its mantra and trademark — Sound Mind, Sound Body. It will also unveil a new platform designed to reach a wider variety of consumers.

Asics is the acronym for the Latin — Anima San In Corpore Sano — which means a sound mind in a sound body, encouraging the pursuit of mental and physical health and well-being. This theme will be channeled through the fully integrated sports environment brought to life in an innovative and elevated shopping experience.

The new space balances the technical aspects of the brand’s products with natural, warm finishes, features and materials, to create an environment designed to stimulate the mind and body.

“Asics is proud of its unique approach to the retail experience and our product development that focuses on maintaining a healthy lifestyle as a whole,” said Gene McCarthy, president and CEO of Asics America Corp. “By combining two of our uniquely different brands, we are offering consumers a wide range of quality performance and lifestyle shoes and apparel for an array of needs — directly addressing the shift in the way people are working out and moving today.”

Asics’ new global campaign, I Move Me, will also be brought to life via a sensory experience by sight, sound and motion. In-store elements include an infinity mirror, LED light columns and I Move Me visuals.

In celebration of the opening, inspirational group movement classes led by top fitness experts in New York will take place throughout the day beginning Friday through Sunday at the store located at 579 Fifth Ave. Exclusive in-store savings and merchandise will be available to mark the opening.

