Aquazzura Opens Elegant Shoe Boutique in Moscow

Aquazzura store in Moscow. Sergey Krasyuk.

Aquazzura opened its latest store this week. The label’s new Moscow-based shop is at 18 Petrovka St. and spans about 1,097 square feet.

The opening was a partnership with Aizel Group, and the boutique features pops of red, marble floors and the label’s signature black and white stripes. The entrance was inspired by the original exterior from 1874-76, created by Russian architect Boris Freidenberg.

The exterior of the Moscow store. Courtesy of brand.

“Russia has always been a source of inspiration for me. The fall and winter 2016 collection was a nod to the beauty of St. Petersburg and to contemporary Russian women,” Aquazzura founder and creative director Edgardo Osorio said in a statement. “For our first boutique in Moscow, I wanted to pay homage to Russian aesthetic reinterpreting it with Aquazzura signature codes. I was seduced by The State Hermitage Museum’s inlaid marble floors and brought them to Petrovka Street with a twist.”

Aquazzura store in Moscow. Sergey Krasyuk.

The street in the Russian capital is close to landmarks such as the Bolshoi Theatre and the Moscow Museum of Modern Art.

Aquazzura store in Moscow. Sergey Krasyuk

Want more?

Aquazzura’s Edgardo Osorio Talks Pre-Fall ’17, Collaborations & More

Jennifer Lawrence’s Starry Aquazzura Sandals Are the Perfect New Year’s Eve Inspiration

Aquazzura Plays Mommy-and-Me With the Launch of Its Kids’ Collection