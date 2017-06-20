7 Things to Know About Amazon’s New Try-Before-You-Buy Service

Amazon.com Courtesy of retailer

Amazon is already dominating the headlines for its major move to acquire Whole Foods, but the internet giant wants to make sure you visit the site for your fashion purchases too.

In a very notable announcement, Amazon today launched Prime Wardrobe, which allows its Prime members to try on clothes, shoes and accessories for free. The announcement is sure to rattle brick-and-mortar retailers who are struggling to attract consumers in an online-centric climate. Wal-Mart has also been dramatically upping its fashion game online, most recently acquiring Bonobos and earlier this year snapping up Shoebuy.com

Here are six important things to know about the new Amazon service:

-The program is currently in beta, and you can go on Amazon’s site to make sure you’re informed when you can start using it.

-You can order clothes, shoes and accessories at no upfront and take seven days to decide which items you want to keep.

Amazon is expanding its international reach. AP Images.

-If you decide to keep three or four items from your order, you will receive 10 percent off the order. If you keep five or more items, you will receive 20 percent off those styles.

-There are over 1 million eligible products across Amazon’s extensive assortment, which includes Adidas, Lacoste, Calvin Klein and more.

-Beyond the Prime membership fee, there is no additional cost to use the service.

-Shipping and returns are free.

-Prime Wardrobe shipments come in a resealable box with a pre-paid return label. You can drop off your return at the nearest UPS location, or request a free pick-up.