Amazon’s Historic Prime Day Outpaces Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sales

If you’re waiting for the Amazon growth spree to come to an end, you may not want to hold your breath.

The mega e-tailer announced today that its annual Prime Day — held on Tuesday — was the biggest global shopping event in the company’s history, with sales gaining 60 percent over 2016.

Prime Day sales this year, according to Amazon, surpassed its Black Friday and Cyber Monday revenue. Meanwhile, gains by small businesses and entrepreneurs landed even higher than Amazon’s 60 percent sales growth.

What’s more: Amazon said more new members joined Prime on July 11 than on any single day in Amazon history.

While much has been said about Amazon’s growing fashion presence, tech continues to dominate the firm’s sales trends. The e-tail giant said members’ most popular purchase on Prime Day was the Amazon Echo Dot.

The other popular themes were Home Chefs and For the Home.

On the fashion side, Amazon said more than 200,000 women’s dresses were purchased by customers in the U.S. But there was no mention of Prime Day shoe sales by Amazon, which also owns online shoe merchant Zappos.

Perhaps it may take some time for Amazon’s recent footwear-and-apparel moves to take shape. The company has worked to ramp up that side of its business in recent months.

Last month, Amazon launched Prime Wardrobe, which allows its Prime members to try on clothes, shoes and accessories for free before making a purchase decision. Nike also confirmed last month that it is executing a new pilot program with Amazon — in the U.S. — that would allow the site to offer a limited assortment of its products. The deal would mark the first time the athletic giant itself sold its wares on the site; to date, Nike’s wares had been sold on Amazon through third-party dealers not affiliated with the brand.