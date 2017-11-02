Alibaba Posts Another Blockbuster Quarter, Revenues Grow 61 Percent

In an email response to Footwear News, an Alibaba spokesperson said the company had not yet received the AAFA’s letter. Getty

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba is surprising everybody with its booming success.

The shopping firm, which is headed by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, reported a 61 percent growth in quarterly revenue on Thursday. The July-September profits, which added up to a total of 55.12 billion Chinese Yuan, or $8.34 billion USD, beat retail and financial analyst expectations that capped revenue at 52 billion yuan.

“We are seeing the early results from our efforts to integrate online and offline with our New Retail strategy, and consumers have benefited from access to high quality products, improved customer experience and the tremendous convenience of shopping anytime, anywhere,” CEO Daniel Zhang said in a statement.

While Alibaba has both online and brick-and-mortar stores, it is the brand’s e-commerce roots that are proving particularly profitable, bringing in 46.43 million yuan ($6.98 million USD). As its primary commerce, online revenue surged by 63 percent while the number of active mobile users rose by 20 million between July and September alone.

Alibaba Group website Tmall.com created the Singles Day sales promotion in 2009. Courtesy of company.

According to the company, over 549 million online users go on Alibaba’s sites regularly, a number that independent reports now expect to rise even more. Now that the quarterly trends are in, Alibaba also identified plans to expand its core online base by investing more heavily in cloud computing, logics and digital entertainment.

As the quarterly results showed a surge in overseas consumers, the company also plans to expand its focus to Chinese shoppers living in other parts of Asia and the world.

After jumping to nearly $192 USD earlier in the day, Alibaba stocks are still in the high at $187.71 USD as of 10:30 a.m. ET.